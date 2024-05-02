Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $221.49 Million Stake in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,791,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 46,847 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 2.72% of AptarGroup worth $221,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ATR. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AptarGroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 23,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new stake in shares of AptarGroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,101,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AptarGroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, RWA Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AptarGroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $302,000. 88.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. William Blair upgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of NYSE ATR opened at $145.34 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.53. The firm has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of 31.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.57. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $111.63 and a 1 year high of $148.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. AptarGroup had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The business had revenue of $838.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $842.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 24th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is 35.19%.

In other AptarGroup news, insider Hedi Tlili sold 4,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total transaction of $672,347.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,360,799.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AptarGroup news, CEO Stephan B. Tanda sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.67, for a total transaction of $4,533,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,528,930.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Hedi Tlili sold 4,634 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total transaction of $672,347.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,799.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,134 shares of company stock worth $5,990,627. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

