QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 24.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,732,471 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 344,235 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $250,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 12,998.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,006,156 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $434,780,000 after buying an additional 2,983,206 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 1,543.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,831,577 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $409,531,000 after buying an additional 2,659,323 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,283,274 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $586,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842,868 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,249,675 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,027,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,173 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,324,303 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $480,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,504 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.68.

In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.49, for a total transaction of $520,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,030,317.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.49, for a total transaction of $520,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,030,317.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.27, for a total transaction of $1,346,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 261,893 shares in the company, valued at $44,068,735.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,260 shares of company stock worth $5,973,728. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $164.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $183.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $166.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.87. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $101.47 and a 12-month high of $177.59.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The wireless technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.50 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 38.06%. Research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 46.38%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

