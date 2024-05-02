Cannell & Co. Has $920,000 Stake in Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR)

Cannell & Co. trimmed its position in shares of Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 852,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,015 shares during the period. Cannell & Co. owned approximately 0.24% of Sharecare worth $920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sharecare in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Sharecare in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sharecare by 30.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 9,999 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of Sharecare in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Sharecare in the third quarter worth about $64,000. 35.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have recently commented on SHCR. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Sharecare from $1.50 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Sharecare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st.
Sharecare Trading Up 1.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ SHCR opened at $0.73 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.97. Sharecare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.48 and a 1 year high of $1.80.
Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $105.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.88 million. Sharecare had a negative net margin of 28.86% and a negative return on equity of 17.11%. As a group, research analysts expect that Sharecare, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Sharecare Company Profile
Sharecare, Inc operates as a digital healthcare platform company. Its Sharecare platform connects people, patients, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities that optimize individual and population-wide well-being. The company offers enterprise solutions based on a software-as-a-service model that allows enterprise clients to message, motivate, and manage their populations, as well as measure their population progress; a suite of data and information-driven solutions; and life sciences solutions, which provides members with personalized information, programs, and resources to improve their health and well-being.
