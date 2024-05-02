Cannell & Co. Makes New $1.13 Million Investment in Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE)

Cannell & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 32,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Fortrea during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortrea during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortrea during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Fortrea during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Fortrea during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FTRE shares. William Blair started coverage on Fortrea in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Fortrea in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Fortrea in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on Fortrea from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Fortrea in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.29.

Fortrea Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ FTRE opened at $37.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.83. Fortrea Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $24.92 and a one year high of $41.02.

Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $775.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $779.09 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortrea Holdings Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortrea Company Profile

Fortrea Holdings Inc, a contract research organization, primarily engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical product and medical device development services worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Clinical Services and Enabling Services. The Clinical Services segment provides across the clinical pharmacology and clinical development spectrum.

