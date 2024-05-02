Cannell & Co. Grows Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Cannell & Co. increased its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 24.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,974 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares during the period. Cannell & Co.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 137,214,807 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $21,944,764,000 after buying an additional 751,713 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,087,268 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,852,277,000 after buying an additional 426,388 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 8.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,873,127 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,698,519,000 after buying an additional 1,317,729 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 4.0% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,765,278 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,361,411,000 after buying an additional 562,256 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 0.6% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,011,647 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,081,120,000 after buying an additional 78,981 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total transaction of $117,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 656,395,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,582,913,441.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 14,685,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.61, for a total value of $860,755,966.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 656,397,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,473,631,458.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total transaction of $117,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 656,395,261 shares in the company, valued at $38,582,913,441.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,016,140 shares of company stock valued at $1,695,868,391 over the last ninety days. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of WMT stock opened at $58.84 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.92. The company has a market cap of $474.24 billion, a PE ratio of 30.75, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.34 and a 12-month high of $61.65.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $173.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.85 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.2075 per share. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on WMT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Walmart from $62.00 to $63.33 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Walmart to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. Stifel Europe boosted their price target on Walmart from $56.33 to $58.33 in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.75.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

