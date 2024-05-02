547,075 Shares in Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT) Bought by Cannell & Co.

Cannell & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 547,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,667,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ALIT. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Alight during the third quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alight by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,760,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,482,000 after buying an additional 97,751 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Alight by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 55,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 16,294 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Alight by 6.5% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 177,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 10,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Alight by 86.8% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 5,661 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alight news, insider Katie J. Rooney sold 26,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.95, for a total value of $234,167.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,963,694 shares in the company, valued at $26,525,061.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alight news, insider Katie J. Rooney sold 7,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $63,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,999,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,994,906. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Katie J. Rooney sold 26,164 shares of Alight stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.95, for a total transaction of $234,167.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,963,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,525,061.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 550,129 shares of company stock valued at $12,449,117 over the last ninety days. 3.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on ALIT. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Alight from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Alight from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Alight from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Alight in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Alight in a report on Friday, January 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.71.

Alight Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ALIT opened at $8.99 on Thursday. Alight, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.33 and a 1 year high of $10.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.26 and its 200-day moving average is $8.50.

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $960.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Alight had a positive return on equity of 5.09% and a negative net margin of 7.80%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alight, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alight

Alight, Inc provides cloud-based integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Employer Solutions and Professional Services. The Employer Solutions segment offers employee wellbeing, integrated benefits administration, healthcare navigation, financial wellbeing, leave of absence management, retiree healthcare and payroll; and operates AI-led capabilities software.

Featured Articles

