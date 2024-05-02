Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Reduces Position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,641 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Allegion were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLE. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Allegion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allegion by 153.3% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in Allegion in the third quarter worth $48,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Allegion in the third quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Allegion by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 633 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ALLE opened at $121.11 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.14. Allegion plc has a twelve month low of $95.94 and a twelve month high of $136.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $129.58 and a 200 day moving average of $120.13.

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. Allegion had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 14.93%. The business had revenue of $893.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $888.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Allegion plc will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Allegion’s payout ratio is 31.32%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays increased their target price on Allegion from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Allegion from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Mizuho downgraded Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $141.00 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Allegion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $139.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.83.

In related news, CEO John H. Stone purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $132.41 per share, with a total value of $1,324,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 104,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,803,477.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Robert C. Martens sold 5,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.84, for a total value of $716,140.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,003,606.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John H. Stone bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $132.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,324,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,803,477.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

