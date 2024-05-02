Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Sells 30,122 Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC cut its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 79.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,122 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 245.2% in the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 363.2% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 100.8% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 250.0% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SMH stock traded up $2.99 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $210.84. 2,362,440 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,598,867. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $120.93 and a fifty-two week high of $239.14. The firm has a market cap of $17.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $218.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.01.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

