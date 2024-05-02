Ascential (LON:ASCL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $321.89

Ascential plc (LON:ASCL – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 321.89 ($4.04) and last traded at GBX 313.60 ($3.94), with a volume of 2412388 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 311.20 ($3.91).

Ascential Trading Up 0.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.89. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 31,120.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 306.77 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 289.43.

About Ascential

Ascential plc provides specialist information, analytics, and e-commerce optimization platforms in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, China, rest of the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments, Marketing and Financial Technology.

