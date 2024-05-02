XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $74.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on XOMA in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 target price for the company.

Get XOMA alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on XOMA

XOMA Stock Performance

NASDAQ:XOMA opened at $25.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $300.54 million, a P/E ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 0.57. XOMA has a twelve month low of $13.48 and a twelve month high of $27.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.68. The company has a current ratio of 8.68, a quick ratio of 8.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 million. XOMA had a negative return on equity of 25.17% and a negative net margin of 886.91%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that XOMA will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of XOMA

An institutional investor recently raised its position in XOMA stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA – Free Report) by 55.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,543 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in XOMA were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

XOMA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

XOMA Corporation operates as a biotech royalty aggregator in the United States and the Asia Pacific. It has a portfolio of economic rights to future potential milestone and royalty payments associated with partnered commercial and pre-commercial therapeutic candidates. The company also focuses on early to mid-stage clinical assets primarily in Phase 1 and 2 with commercial sales potential that are licensed to partners; and acquires milestone and royalty revenue streams on late-stage clinical or commercial assets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for XOMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XOMA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.