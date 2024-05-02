Marwyn Value Investors (LON:MVI) to Issue GBX 2.27 Dividend

Posted by on May 2nd, 2024

Marwyn Value Investors (LON:MVIGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.27 ($0.03) per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Marwyn Value Investors Price Performance

Shares of Marwyn Value Investors stock opened at GBX 96.30 ($1.21) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £54.68 million, a PE ratio of 4,815.00 and a beta of 0.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 90.80 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 85.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Marwyn Value Investors has a 12 month low of GBX 76 ($0.95) and a 12 month high of GBX 97 ($1.22).

Marwyn Value Investors Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marwyn Value Investors Limited specializes in investments in growth capital, buyout, industry consolidation, and acquisition-led growth strategies in small and mid-cap businesses. The fund also invests in consolidation opportunities in industry sectors that are undergoing structural or regulatory change, and is sector agnostic.

Recommended Stories

Dividend History for Marwyn Value Investors (LON:MVI)

Receive News & Ratings for Marwyn Value Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marwyn Value Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.