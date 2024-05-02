Marwyn Value Investors (LON:MVI) to Issue GBX 2.27 Dividend

Marwyn Value Investors (LON:MVI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.27 ($0.03) per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Marwyn Value Investors Price Performance
Shares of Marwyn Value Investors stock opened at GBX 96.30 ($1.21) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £54.68 million, a PE ratio of 4,815.00 and a beta of 0.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 90.80 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 85.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Marwyn Value Investors has a 12 month low of GBX 76 ($0.95) and a 12 month high of GBX 97 ($1.22).
Marwyn Value Investors Company Profile
