Marwyn Value Investors (LON:MVI) to Issue GBX 2.27 Dividend

Marwyn Value Investors (LON:MVI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.27 ($0.03) per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of Marwyn Value Investors stock opened at GBX 96.30 ($1.21) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £54.68 million, a PE ratio of 4,815.00 and a beta of 0.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 90.80 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 85.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Marwyn Value Investors has a 12 month low of GBX 76 ($0.95) and a 12 month high of GBX 97 ($1.22).

Marwyn Value Investors Limited specializes in investments in growth capital, buyout, industry consolidation, and acquisition-led growth strategies in small and mid-cap businesses. The fund also invests in consolidation opportunities in industry sectors that are undergoing structural or regulatory change, and is sector agnostic.

