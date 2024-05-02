FY2025 EPS Estimates for Onsemi Lowered by B. Riley (NASDAQ:ON)

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley reduced their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Onsemi in a report released on Monday, April 29th. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $4.67 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $5.42. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Onsemi’s current full-year earnings is $4.12 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Onsemi’s FY2026 earnings at $5.84 EPS.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.04. Onsemi had a return on equity of 28.86% and a net margin of 26.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

ON has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Onsemi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Onsemi from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Benchmark lowered their price target on Onsemi from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Onsemi from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Onsemi from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Onsemi currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.24.

Onsemi Stock Performance

NASDAQ ON opened at $69.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.95. Onsemi has a 12-month low of $59.34 and a 12-month high of $111.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Onsemi

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Onsemi in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Onsemi during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Onsemi in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Onsemi during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Onsemi in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Onsemi Company Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

