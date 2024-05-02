Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Receives “Buy” Rating from Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $48.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $45.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on PINS. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Pinterest from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Pinterest from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Argus raised Pinterest from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Pinterest from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on Pinterest from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pinterest presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $40.82.

Pinterest stock opened at $40.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.60 and a 200-day moving average of $34.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 192.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.99. Pinterest has a 52 week low of $20.60 and a 52 week high of $41.60.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $981.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.62 million. Pinterest had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 6.08%. On average, research analysts forecast that Pinterest will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.65, for a total transaction of $733,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,215 shares in the company, valued at $1,986,979.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.65, for a total transaction of $733,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,215 shares in the company, valued at $1,986,979.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 65,972 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total transaction of $2,270,756.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 392,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,521,174.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 164,471 shares of company stock worth $5,773,431 over the last 90 days. 7.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Pinterest in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Pinterest by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

