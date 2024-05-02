Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Price Target Raised to $378.00

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $367.00 to $378.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Stryker from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Stryker from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Stryker from $360.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $336.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $357.05.

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $328.14 on Wednesday. Stryker has a one year low of $249.98 and a one year high of $361.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $348.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $316.78. The firm has a market cap of $124.85 billion, a PE ratio of 37.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.14. Stryker had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 23.44%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stryker will post 11.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.53%.

In related news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,273 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total value of $1,116,093.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,856,522. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 7,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.48, for a total transaction of $2,756,711.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,317,414. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total value of $1,116,093.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,856,522. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 212,109 shares of company stock valued at $72,845,768 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 8,514.3% in the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 26,446 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $9,464,000 after acquiring an additional 26,139 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 7.3% in the first quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 42,047 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $15,047,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc increased its position in Stryker by 5.7% during the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,352 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc purchased a new position in Stryker during the first quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Schear Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,002 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

