Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Given New $204.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Oppenheimer from $202.00 to $204.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Republic Services from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $199.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Monday, April 8th. They set a sector perform rating and a $198.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Republic Services from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Republic Services from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $201.00.

Republic Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RSG opened at $186.00 on Wednesday. Republic Services has a fifty-two week low of $140.07 and a fifty-two week high of $196.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $187.94 and its 200 day moving average is $171.57. The company has a market capitalization of $58.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. Republic Services had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. Republic Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Republic Services will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 2nd. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 5,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.10, for a total transaction of $1,002,608.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,669,303.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Republic Services

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in Republic Services by 2.9% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 357 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. ETF Store Inc. raised its holdings in Republic Services by 3.5% in the first quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 1,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 25,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,147,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. 57.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Republic Services

(Get Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Featured Articles

