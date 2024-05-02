MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) Price Target Lowered to $180.00 at Robert W. Baird

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.21% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of MYR Group in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Sidoti downgraded shares of MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of MYR Group from $185.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MYR Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.25.

MYRG stock opened at $164.82 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.41 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.38. MYR Group has a fifty-two week low of $110.87 and a fifty-two week high of $181.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.76 million. MYR Group had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that MYR Group will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MYRG. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in MYR Group during the 4th quarter worth about $20,781,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of MYR Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,659,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 85.8% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 110,119 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,927,000 after purchasing an additional 50,848 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc increased its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 89.5% in the 4th quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 95,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,424,000 after purchasing an additional 45,173 shares during the period. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MYR Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,543,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, clean energy projects, and electric vehicle charging infrastructure services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to hurricane, wildfire, ice, or other related damages.

