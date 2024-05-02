Coursera (NYSE:COUR) Price Target Cut to $10.50 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $15.00 to $10.50 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on COUR. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Coursera from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Coursera in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Coursera from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Coursera from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Coursera from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $16.85.

NYSE COUR opened at $9.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.14 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.20. Coursera has a 12 month low of $9.68 and a 12 month high of $21.26.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $169.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.43 million. Coursera had a negative return on equity of 15.97% and a negative net margin of 16.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Coursera will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Coursera news, CEO Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total value of $595,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,177,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,933,977.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Coursera news, CAO Michele M. Meyers sold 2,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $34,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 240,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,881,908. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total value of $595,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,177,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,933,977.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 603,932 shares of company stock worth $9,051,814 in the last quarter. 15.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coursera in the 3rd quarter valued at about $355,000. Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coursera by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 91,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Coursera by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 4,818 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Coursera by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 89,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 5,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Coursera in the 3rd quarter valued at about $246,000. Institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform in the United States, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Enterprise, and Degrees. The company offers guided projects, courses, and specializations, as well as online degrees; and certificates for entry-level professional, non-entry level professional, university, and MasterTrack.

