Hermez Network (HEZ) Trading 1.1% Lower This Week

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 2nd. Hermez Network has a market capitalization of $148.16 million and approximately $64,049.77 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hermez Network token can currently be purchased for about $4.06 or 0.00006891 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Hermez Network has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00008256 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00012084 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001405 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00013117 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,687.64 or 0.99724936 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000068 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00012036 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000079 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Hermez Network Profile

HEZ is a token. It launched on October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hermez Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.03558296 USD and is down -0.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $132,730.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using US dollars.

