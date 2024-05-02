VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Shares Acquired by Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,553 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in VICI Properties by 5.2% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in VICI Properties by 2.1% during the third quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC increased its position in VICI Properties by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 51,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in VICI Properties by 77.7% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in VICI Properties by 0.8% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 53,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VICI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.10.

VICI Properties Price Performance

Shares of VICI stock opened at $28.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. VICI Properties Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.63 and a twelve month high of $33.46.

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.74%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.94%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James R. Abrahamson bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.85 per share, for a total transaction of $86,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 139,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,020,016.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

Featured Stories

