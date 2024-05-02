Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Increases Holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 122.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in STERIS were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in STERIS by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,022 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in STERIS by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,888 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC boosted its position in STERIS by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC now owns 4,409 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in STERIS by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 716 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in STERIS by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,944 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

STERIS Stock Performance

Shares of STE opened at $205.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $219.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.36. STERIS plc has a 52 week low of $185.22 and a 52 week high of $254.00. The stock has a market cap of $20.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.91 and a beta of 0.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 10.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised STERIS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on STERIS in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $253.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, STERIS has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.60.

About STERIS

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

Further Reading

