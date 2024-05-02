Hudbay Minerals Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $0.72 Per Share (TSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM – Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) – Research analysts at Cormark increased their FY2024 earnings estimates for Hudbay Minerals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 29th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings of $0.72 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.63. The consensus estimate for Hudbay Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $0.69 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ FY2025 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The mining company reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C$0.12. Hudbay Minerals had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 3.68%. The firm had revenue of C$819.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$710.46 million.

HBM has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$10.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Eight Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$11.25 price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$8.50 to C$12.25 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.06.

TSE HBM opened at C$11.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.93. Hudbay Minerals has a 52 week low of C$5.46 and a 52 week high of C$12.06. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 39.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$9.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.72.

The firm also recently declared a 1 dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.13%. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.90%.

In related news, Senior Officer Mark Zachary Gupta sold 4,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.45, for a total value of C$46,446.75. In other Hudbay Minerals news, Senior Officer Luis Alfonso Santivanez Silva sold 19,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.01, for a total transaction of C$117,188.99. Also, Senior Officer Mark Zachary Gupta sold 4,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.45, for a total transaction of C$46,446.75. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

