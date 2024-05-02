Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) Short Interest Up 5.9% in April

Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,430,000 shares, an increase of 5.9% from the March 31st total of 1,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 170,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.4 days. Approximately 6.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insider Activity at Cimpress

In other news, EVP Maarten Wensveen sold 1,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $148,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $970,110. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Cimpress news, CEO Florian Baumgartner sold 5,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total value of $511,299.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,040,356.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maarten Wensveen sold 1,651 shares of Cimpress stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $148,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $970,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,292 shares of company stock worth $2,319,309 over the last ninety days. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Cimpress alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cimpress

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Cimpress during the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cimpress in the 4th quarter worth about $185,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cimpress during the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cimpress during the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Olympiad Research LP bought a new stake in shares of Cimpress in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on CMPR. Barrington Research upped their price target on Cimpress from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Cimpress from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Cimpress

Cimpress Stock Performance

NASDAQ CMPR opened at $84.30 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.83, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.94. Cimpress has a twelve month low of $42.84 and a twelve month high of $100.01.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $921.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $901.13 million. Cimpress had a negative return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 1.31%. On average, research analysts forecast that Cimpress will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cimpress

(Get Free Report)

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization of printing and related products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vista, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall décor, business signage, and other printed products; business cards; and marketing materials, such as flyers and postcards, digital and marketing services, writing instruments, decorated apparel, promotional products and gifts, packaging, design services, textiles, and magazines and catalogs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cimpress Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimpress and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.