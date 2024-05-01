One Day In July LLC Grows Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

One Day In July LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 122.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,458 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,657 shares during the quarter. One Day In July LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Win Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $12,066,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 53,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,095,000 after buying an additional 8,649 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC now owns 4,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,505,000 after buying an additional 9,306 shares during the period. Finally, St. Louis Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 6,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 2,134 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHD traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $76.92. 1,428,874 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,564,314. The firm has a market cap of $53.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.35. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.67 and a fifty-two week high of $80.82.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

