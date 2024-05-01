Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Stake Decreased by Brooktree Capital Management

Brooktree Capital Management lowered its position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,791 shares during the quarter. Interactive Brokers Group comprises about 10.6% of Brooktree Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Brooktree Capital Management’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $13,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 211.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,773,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,517,000 after buying an additional 1,204,573 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 234.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 567,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,104,000 after buying an additional 397,729 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,566,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $828,105,000 after buying an additional 308,236 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $18,025,000. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,117,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,882,000 after buying an additional 189,555 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on IBKR. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $88.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Interactive Brokers Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.00.

Interactive Brokers Group Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IBKR traded up $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $115.51. The stock had a trading volume of 210,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,148,950. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a one year low of $70.83 and a one year high of $117.96. The company has a market capitalization of $48.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.33.

Interactive Brokers Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Interactive Brokers Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.84%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 36,883 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.64, for a total value of $3,343,075.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 164,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,908,829.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 74,218 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.29, for a total value of $7,146,451.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 234,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,585,012.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 36,883 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.64, for a total transaction of $3,343,075.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 164,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,908,829.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 238,150 shares of company stock worth $23,038,797. Corporate insiders own 3.21% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

