Cannell & Co. Grows Stake in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Cannell & Co. raised its stake in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 824,782 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,253 shares during the period. Chesapeake Energy makes up 2.0% of Cannell & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Cannell & Co. owned approximately 0.63% of Chesapeake Energy worth $63,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 263,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,253,000 after acquiring an additional 9,765 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 71,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,526,000 after buying an additional 10,133 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 27,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,122,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Glenorchy Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $731,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 97.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chesapeake Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CHK traded down $3.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,541,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,024,943. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.10. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a one year low of $72.84 and a one year high of $93.58. The firm has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a PE ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Chesapeake Energy Announces Dividend

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.99 million. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 27.74%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Chesapeake Energy’s payout ratio is 13.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CHK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Stephens lifted their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $119.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Citigroup upgraded Chesapeake Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.83.

About Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

