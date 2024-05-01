Phraction Management LLC Purchases 83,000 Shares of Super Group Limited (NYSE:SGHC)

Phraction Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Super Group Limited (NYSE:SGHC – Free Report) by 183.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,355 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,000 shares during the period. Phraction Management LLC’s holdings in Super Group were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGHC. PFW Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Super Group in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Super Group in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Super Group in the third quarter worth about $52,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Super Group in the third quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Super Group by 81.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 79,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 35,452 shares during the last quarter. 5.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Super Group Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:SGHC traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.19. 40,566 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,214. Super Group Limited has a 1-year low of $2.63 and a 1-year high of $4.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Super Group from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th.

Super Group Profile

Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. The company is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

