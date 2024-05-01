Phraction Management LLC Increases Stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Phraction Management LLC grew its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,998 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 1,696 shares during the quarter. Autodesk accounts for 1.9% of Phraction Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Phraction Management LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $4,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meritage Group LP acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the 3rd quarter valued at about $170,972,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 4,112.0% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 446,047 shares of the software company’s stock worth $92,292,000 after acquiring an additional 435,457 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,322,121 shares of the software company’s stock worth $321,910,000 after acquiring an additional 429,071 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 24,236.8% during the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 410,075 shares of the software company’s stock worth $84,849,000 after acquiring an additional 408,390 shares during the period. Finally, Matrix Capital Management Company LP lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 247.9% during the 3rd quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 414,000 shares of the software company’s stock worth $85,661,000 after acquiring an additional 295,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ADSK. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Autodesk from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Autodesk from $232.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Autodesk from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Autodesk from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $274.67.

In other Autodesk news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,628 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.54, for a total value of $409,507.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,620 shares in the company, valued at $3,425,974.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.54, for a total value of $409,507.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,425,974.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 21,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total transaction of $5,473,569.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,354,327.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,166 shares of company stock worth $9,465,055 over the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK traded down $2.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $210.18. The stock had a trading volume of 433,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,456,664. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $189.54 and a 1-year high of $279.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.56, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $235.68.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The software company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.14. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.48% and a return on equity of 75.01%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

