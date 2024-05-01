Phraction Management LLC Purchases 7,183 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Phraction Management LLC lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 27.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,924 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,183 shares during the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and Company comprises about 3.3% of Phraction Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Phraction Management LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $8,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 552.0% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. 86.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on BDX. Raymond James boosted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $269.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $301.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $280.00.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE BDX traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $234.14. The stock had a trading volume of 891,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,358,584. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $67.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $238.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.76. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $229.40 and a 52-week high of $287.32.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 6.44%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.98 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.29, for a total value of $67,197.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,348.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

