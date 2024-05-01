Oder Investment Management LLC Invests $176,000 in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS)

Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 19,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the third quarter valued at $76,000. EMC Capital Management grew its position in Hims & Hers Health by 80.0% in the third quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 5,332 shares in the last quarter. Certuity LLC bought a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $122,000. Institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Hims & Hers Health alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HIMS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hims & Hers Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.85.

Hims & Hers Health Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE HIMS traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $12.48. 1,165,884 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,529,673. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -112.45 and a beta of 0.91. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.65 and a 12 month high of $17.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.85 and a 200-day moving average of $10.19.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. Hims & Hers Health had a negative net margin of 2.70% and a negative return on equity of 7.21%. The firm had revenue of $246.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hims & Hers Health

In other news, insider Soleil Boughton sold 4,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total value of $40,922.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 154,345 shares in the company, valued at $1,548,080.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 188,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.97, for a total transaction of $2,827,653.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Soleil Boughton sold 4,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total transaction of $40,922.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 154,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,548,080.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 533,050 shares of company stock valued at $7,191,666. Corporate insiders own 31.63% of the company’s stock.

About Hims & Hers Health

(Free Report)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hims & Hers Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hims & Hers Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.