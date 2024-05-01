Oder Investment Management LLC Has $231,000 Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Oder Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 223.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total value of $145,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,304 shares in the company, valued at $7,026,339.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GILD shares. HSBC upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Truist Financial cut shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $91.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.69.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Shares of GILD stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $65.57. 1,712,409 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,410,312. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.63 and a fifty-two week high of $87.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.08. The company has a market cap of $81.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 181.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.49) by $0.17. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 24.34%. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 855.56%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

