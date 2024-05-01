Van ECK Associates Corp Decreases Holdings in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Free Report) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,371,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 249,603 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.28% of Elanco Animal Health worth $20,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $169,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $129,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Innovis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $144,000. 97.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.71.

Insider Activity at Elanco Animal Health

In other news, Director R David Hoover bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.14 per share, for a total transaction of $322,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 185,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,985,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Elanco Animal Health Trading Down 3.0 %

ELAN stock opened at $13.16 on Wednesday. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 12-month low of $7.88 and a 12-month high of $16.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.85.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 6.44% and a negative net margin of 27.87%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

