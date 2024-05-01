Norden Group LLC Grows Stock Position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Norden Group LLC boosted its position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 52.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 766 shares during the quarter. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its stake in MarketAxess by 39.6% during the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in MarketAxess by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT lifted its stake in MarketAxess by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 2,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MarketAxess Stock Performance

MKTX stock opened at $200.09 on Wednesday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $199.34 and a fifty-two week high of $322.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $214.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $236.11. The company has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.11. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 34.29%. The firm had revenue of $197.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MKTX shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on MarketAxess from $278.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on MarketAxess from $239.00 to $236.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Bank of America started coverage on MarketAxess in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $199.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on MarketAxess from $263.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.26, for a total value of $442,520.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 70,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,508,555.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MarketAxess Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

Featured Stories

