Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 46.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,206 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 3,635 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GPM Growth Investors Inc. increased its holdings in Oracle by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. now owns 51,130 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $5,391,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. increased its holdings in Oracle by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 11,138 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Oracle by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,535 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in Oracle by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 17,703 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,866,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Field & Main Bank increased its holdings in Oracle by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 19,105 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,014,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $99,966,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,546,631.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Price Performance

Oracle stock opened at $113.75 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $119.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.25. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $93.85 and a 1 year high of $132.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.04. Oracle had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 336.11%. The company had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.76.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

