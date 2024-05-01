Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 82.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,835 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VTEB. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 138.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000.

NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $49.84 on Wednesday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $47.14 and a 1 year high of $51.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.04.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

