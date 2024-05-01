Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL) Stock Position Boosted by Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MKL. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Markel Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new stake in Markel Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Markel Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Markel Group by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,761,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Markel Group by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,859 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,210,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Markel Group

In related news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 100 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,414.74 per share, with a total value of $141,474.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,718,474.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 100 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,414.74 per share, with a total value of $141,474.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,718,474.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director A. Lynne Puckett purchased 72 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,409.28 per share, with a total value of $101,468.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,908.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MKL. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,600.00 price target on shares of Markel Group in a report on Friday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $1,680.00 to $1,500.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $1,475.00 price objective on shares of Markel Group in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Markel Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,450.00.

Markel Group Price Performance

MKL stock opened at $1,460.52 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Markel Group Inc. has a one year low of $1,295.65 and a one year high of $1,560.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,483.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,443.85.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $56.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.58 by $32.90. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. Markel Group had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 11.22%. On average, analysts forecast that Markel Group Inc. will post 80.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Markel Group Profile

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

