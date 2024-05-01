Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $646,000 Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 86.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,948 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 24,944 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in International Business Machines by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth lifted its position in International Business Machines by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc lifted its position in International Business Machines by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 1,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Security Advisor Inc. grew its stake in International Business Machines by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Security Advisor Inc. now owns 2,346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on IBM shares. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI upgraded International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on International Business Machines from $186.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Evercore raised International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.08.

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $166.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $152.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.91. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $120.55 and a one year high of $199.18.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.53 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 40.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.20%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Featured Articles

