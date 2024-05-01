Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Sells 1,039 Shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,039 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Fidelity High Dividend ETF worth $3,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FDVV. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 7.0% during the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 8,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 3,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 16,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity High Dividend ETF alerts:

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF stock opened at $44.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.27. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $36.94 and a twelve month high of $45.42.

About Fidelity High Dividend ETF

The Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit positive dividend characteristics, with overweights to sectors that exhibit higher dividend yield. FDVV was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.