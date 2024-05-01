Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Buys 84,041 Shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) by 35.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 319,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,041 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC owned 0.09% of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF worth $4,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PDBC. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 75.4% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 24.4% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 308,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,686,000 after purchasing an additional 60,525 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 37.5% during the third quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 4,665 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 414.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,492,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 875,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,095,000 after purchasing an additional 16,616 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PDBC opened at $14.10 on Wednesday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 1 year low of $13.05 and a 1 year high of $15.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.88.

About Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

