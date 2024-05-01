Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Acquires 3,874 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 76.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,929 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,874 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $4,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ULTA. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.8% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 23,891 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,543,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 20.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 10.6% in the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 14,602 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 35.6% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,713 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,081,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 24.2% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,306 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ULTA. Loop Capital raised Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $540.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $656.00 to $635.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $630.00 to $610.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $535.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $548.05.

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $404.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $495.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $469.79. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $368.02 and a 52-week high of $574.76.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The specialty retailer reported $8.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.49 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 61.64%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.68 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 26.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Ulta Beauty declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 14th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Kecia Steelman sold 20,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.39, for a total value of $11,027,870.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,523,936.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.26, for a total transaction of $263,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $876,222.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Kecia Steelman sold 20,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.39, for a total value of $11,027,870.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,494 shares in the company, valued at $5,523,936.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,552 shares of company stock valued at $12,920,326 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

See Also

