iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Bought by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 42.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,367 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $4,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 12,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 11,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,637,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWO opened at $250.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $260.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $244.52. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $203.42 and a 1-year high of $273.76.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.