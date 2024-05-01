Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Buys 9,806 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,469 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 9,806 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $5,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cadence Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,776 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 147,082 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,654,000 after buying an additional 55,945 shares during the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 14,192 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 4,028 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 3,859 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd grew its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 110,877 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,268,000 after buying an additional 8,620 shares during the last quarter. 74.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CNQ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Desjardins cut Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CNQ opened at $75.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 1.54. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 12-month low of $52.66 and a 12-month high of $82.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $7.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.73 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 20.15%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.774 per share. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 53.25%.

About Canadian Natural Resources

(Free Report)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.