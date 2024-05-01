Van ECK Associates Corp Has $20.57 Million Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 130,821 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 3,277 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $20,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 69.5% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 239 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $147.47 on Wednesday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.68 and a 12-month high of $192.98. The stock has a market cap of $125.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $149.54 and its 200-day moving average is $150.80.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.10. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 37.42% and a net margin of 6.60%. The company had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UPS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. TheStreet upgraded United Parcel Service from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.23.

In other United Parcel Service news, Director Eva C. Boratto bought 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $142.30 per share, with a total value of $199,220.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,220. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

