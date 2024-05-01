Van ECK Associates Corp Trims Stake in Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML)

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its position in Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML – Free Report) by 18.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 719,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168,007 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Sigma Lithium were worth $22,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGML. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Sigma Lithium in the 3rd quarter worth about $9,605,000. Nucleo Capital LTDA. raised its position in Sigma Lithium by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nucleo Capital LTDA. now owns 2,796,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,710,000 after purchasing an additional 266,298 shares during the period. Old West Investment Management LLC raised its position in Sigma Lithium by 1,053.8% in the 3rd quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,866,000 after purchasing an additional 137,000 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Sigma Lithium by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 718,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,655,000 after purchasing an additional 134,389 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sigma Lithium in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,484,000. 64.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sigma Lithium alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SGML has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Sigma Lithium from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Sigma Lithium from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th.

Sigma Lithium Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of SGML stock opened at $14.37 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.79 and its 200 day moving average is $21.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Sigma Lithium Co. has a 52-week low of $10.46 and a 52-week high of $43.18.

About Sigma Lithium

(Free Report)

Sigma Lithium Corporation engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits in Brazil. It holds a 100% interest in the Grota do Cirilo, Genipapo, Santa Clara, and São José properties comprising 29 mineral rights covering an area of approximately 185 square kilometers located in the Araçuaí and Itinga regions of the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sigma Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sigma Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.