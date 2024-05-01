Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Reaches New 52-Week Low Following Weak Earnings

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $74.50 and last traded at $75.11, with a volume of 15234842 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.49.

The coffee company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.11). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.76% and a net margin of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SBUX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $116.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, April 1st. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $106.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.48.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $277,517.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,933,582.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 7,250 shares of company stock valued at $651,738 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Starbucks

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the first quarter valued at about $268,000. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter worth about $449,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter worth about $2,299,000. Vantage Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 131,620 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $12,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartline Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter worth about $368,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Down 17.0 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.25. The company has a market cap of $83.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.97.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Articles

