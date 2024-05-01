10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) Hits New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday after Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on the stock from $63.00 to $53.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. 10x Genomics traded as low as $24.60 and last traded at $26.77, with a volume of 802349 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.28.

TXG has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Cowen downgraded shares of 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $57.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.40.

In other 10x Genomics news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 4,660 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $205,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 842,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,087,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 2,613 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total value of $121,086.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 283,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,116,954.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 4,660 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $205,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 842,900 shares in the company, valued at $37,087,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,959 shares of company stock valued at $592,806. 10.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in 10x Genomics by 92.1% during the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 1,446,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,949,000 after purchasing an additional 693,422 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,283,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,786,000 after buying an additional 565,059 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,041,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,150,000 after buying an additional 1,047,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,903,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,270,000 after buying an additional 354,921 shares in the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.28 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.40.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $141.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.24 million. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 41.17% and a negative return on equity of 28.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.44) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in the America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium, chromium connect, and chromium controller instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

