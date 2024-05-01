NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Strong Earnings

NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $32.54 and last traded at $32.43, with a volume of 43218 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.86.

The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $156.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.76 million. NMI had a net margin of 55.63% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NMIH. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of NMI from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of NMI from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of NMI from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of NMI from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

In other NMI news, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 12,836 shares of NMI stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.53, for a total value of $391,883.08. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 427,271 shares in the company, valued at $13,044,583.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other NMI news, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 6,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total transaction of $195,523.79. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 453,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,512,813.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 12,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.53, for a total value of $391,883.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 427,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,044,583.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 145,158 shares of company stock valued at $4,395,582 over the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NMI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in NMI by 24,500.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in NMI during the fourth quarter worth $145,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of NMI by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Strategies Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NMI in the first quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

