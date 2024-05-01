Brooktree Capital Management Has $1.77 Million Stock Holdings in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)

Brooktree Capital Management decreased its stake in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 122,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,294 shares during the period. Rocket Companies makes up 1.4% of Brooktree Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Brooktree Capital Management’s holdings in Rocket Companies were worth $1,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RKT. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $179,000. First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 13,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 232.0% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 16,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DMC Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 21,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.59% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Companies Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of RKT stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.09. The company had a trading volume of 397,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,424,924. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.17 and a 12 month high of $15.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 9.78 and a quick ratio of 9.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.50. The company has a market cap of $24.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 2.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Rocket Companies ( NYSE:RKT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $885.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $762.44 million. Rocket Companies had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a negative return on equity of 3.63%. The business’s revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on RKT. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Rocket Companies in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Bank of America increased their price target on Rocket Companies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Citigroup increased their price target on Rocket Companies from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group increased their price target on Rocket Companies from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Rocket Companies in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.02.

Rocket Companies Company Profile



Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

