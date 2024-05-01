Skyworks Solutions’ (SWKS) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Susquehanna

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by analysts at Susquehanna in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $90.00 target price on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, down from their previous target price of $125.00. Susquehanna’s price target indicates a potential downside of 15.56% from the stock’s current price.

SWKS has been the subject of several other reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. KeyCorp cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.60.

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS opened at $106.59 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Skyworks Solutions has a 12 month low of $85.06 and a 12 month high of $115.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.91. The stock has a market cap of $17.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.37.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.02. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 19.48% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWKS. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 40.3% in the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 22,300 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 2.2% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,911 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 639.8% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 161,155 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $15,888,000 after purchasing an additional 139,372 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 4.1% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,230 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 22.3% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,818 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

