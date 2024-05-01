Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Timbercreek Financial Corp. Lifted by Analyst (TSE:TF)

Timbercreek Financial Corp. (TSE:TF – Free Report) – National Bank Financial increased their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Timbercreek Financial in a research report issued on Monday, April 29th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.18. The consensus estimate for Timbercreek Financial’s current full-year earnings is $0.73 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Timbercreek Financial’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

Get Timbercreek Financial alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TF. Fundamental Research set a C$9.90 price objective on shares of Timbercreek Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Timbercreek Financial from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Timbercreek Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$7.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

Timbercreek Financial Stock Performance

TF stock opened at C$7.46 on Wednesday. Timbercreek Financial has a 1 year low of C$5.74 and a 1 year high of C$7.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$7.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.94, a quick ratio of 145.00 and a current ratio of 7.72. The stock has a market capitalization of C$619.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.24.

Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.19 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$29.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$29.49 million. Timbercreek Financial had a net margin of 75.87% and a return on equity of 9.49%.

Timbercreek Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. Timbercreek Financial’s payout ratio is currently 88.46%.

About Timbercreek Financial

(Get Free Report)

Timbercreek Financial Corp. provides shorter-duration structured financing solutions to commercial real estate investors in Canada. It focuses on lending against income-producing real estate properties, such as multi-residential, office, and retail buildings in urban markets. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Timbercreek Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timbercreek Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.