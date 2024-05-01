Brokers Offer Predictions for OptiNose, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:OPTN)

OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright lifted their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for OptiNose in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 29th. HC Wainwright analyst M. Caufield now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.11) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.12). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for OptiNose’s current full-year earnings is ($0.26) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for OptiNose’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $19.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS.

Separately, Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of OptiNose from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th.

OptiNose Price Performance

NASDAQ:OPTN opened at $0.82 on Wednesday. OptiNose has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $2.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other OptiNose news, insider Michael F. Marino III sold 15,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.88, for a total transaction of $28,310.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 602,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,132,263.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other OptiNose news, insider Michael F. Marino III sold 15,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.88, for a total transaction of $28,310.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 602,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,132,263.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ramy A. Mahmoud sold 19,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.88, for a total transaction of $36,092.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,331,278 shares in the company, valued at $2,502,802.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,602 shares of company stock valued at $68,812. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of OptiNose

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OptiNose during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in OptiNose in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in OptiNose in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in OptiNose by 71.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 390,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 163,189 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in OptiNose by 8.6% in the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,050,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after buying an additional 83,351 shares during the period. 85.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About OptiNose

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary exhalation delivery system (EDS) that delivers a topically acting corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, as well as is in Phase IIIb clinical trial for treatment of chronic sinusitis; and Onzetra Xsail, a powder EDS device.

Featured Articles

